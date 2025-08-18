Lee Financial Co Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

