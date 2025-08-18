RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.