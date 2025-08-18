Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.26 Billion Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,796 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.12% of Spotify Technology worth $1,264,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $731.74 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $319.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 177.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.90.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

