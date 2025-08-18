Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

