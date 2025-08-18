Head-To-Head Review: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) versus Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelis Insurance pays out -97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Fidelis Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $13.68 billion 1.17 $1.27 billion $3.94 14.94 Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.76 $113.30 million ($0.41) -40.53

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity National Financial and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fidelis Insurance 1 2 4 0 2.43

Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus price target of $71.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $20.6667, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 7.93% 14.30% 1.28% Fidelis Insurance -1.70% -1.81% -0.36%

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Fidelis Insurance on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

