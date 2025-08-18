Fairscale Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Fairscale Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

