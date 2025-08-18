iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,067,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,205,000 after purchasing an additional 207,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $188.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.