Disciplina Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 107.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $480.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

