Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $147.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $147,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after acquiring an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

