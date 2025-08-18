HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TTE opened at $62.24 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
