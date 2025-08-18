BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 4,698 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $956,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,816,131.90. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.47, for a total value of $80,235.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,204.79. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,725,860. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

