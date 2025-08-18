Robert W. Baird Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $2.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $2.50 target price on shares of ESS Tech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Trading Up 1.8%

GWH stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,217.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.