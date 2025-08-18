Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $265.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.39 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

