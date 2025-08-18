Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730,510 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 813.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 394,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 357,466 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $284.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.88. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.08.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

