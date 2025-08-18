JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,098,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,929,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

