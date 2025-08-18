M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 3,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,253,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,499,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.