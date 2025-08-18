M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.