BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 233,644 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,644 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of Cintas worth $182,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $216.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.20.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.