Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $79,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Family Trust lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 53,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1%

MMC stock opened at $207.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.27 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

