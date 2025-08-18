Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

