SAP SE $SAP is Aviso Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 4.2% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $86,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,076,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,720,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $277.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.21. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.38 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

