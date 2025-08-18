American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $78,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 512,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $158,184,000 after purchasing an additional 266,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $556,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $308.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.17. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $274.70 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

