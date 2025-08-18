Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

SAP stock opened at $277.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.38 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

