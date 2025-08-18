PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 4,562.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $246,823,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $118.95 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.72 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

