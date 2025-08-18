Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11,349.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $153,576,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,316,000 after buying an additional 951,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,038,000 after buying an additional 839,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

