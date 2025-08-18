Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,595,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,028,000 after acquiring an additional 167,763 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 355,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total value of $3,635,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340,824.30. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $489.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

