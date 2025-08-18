Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 210.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,370 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $163.50 on Monday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.90 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.21.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

