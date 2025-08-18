Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

