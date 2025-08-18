Aviso Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $556.11 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.