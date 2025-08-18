Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $216.77 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

