American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after buying an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,258,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,915,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,437,000 after purchasing an additional 143,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $440,273,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

