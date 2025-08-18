Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,454.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,558.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,126.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,592.28 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

