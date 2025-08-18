Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health stock opened at $308.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.53.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
