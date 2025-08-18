iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stake Cut by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $353.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $354.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

