Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,196,503. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $260.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.95 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

