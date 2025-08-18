RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

