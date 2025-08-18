Lee Financial Co Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.02 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

