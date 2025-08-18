Lee Financial Co Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $316.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $317.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.04 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

