RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,313,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.7% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $688,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

