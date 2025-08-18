HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $48.22 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for 3.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $48,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $36,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,824,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $301.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.32 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

