Morgan Stanley Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $67.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Equitable and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Get Equitable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

EQH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. 65,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,799. Equitable has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 724,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,521,837.06. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,960. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $703,060,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 5,536.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after buying an additional 2,061,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $99,319,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.