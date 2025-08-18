Top Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 17th

TeraWulf, Bullish, Core Scientific, Marathon Digital, IREN, Riot Platforms, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that invest heavily in Bitcoin, operate Bitcoin-mining facilities, or provide infrastructure and services for the Bitcoin network. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and market adoption without holding the cryptocurrency itself. Their performance depends both on the underlying company’s business health and broader shifts in the Bitcoin market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 107,915,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,908,376. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

BLSH stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,713,152. Bullish has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,578,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527,717. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 6.60.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,051,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,152,496. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,614,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,402,416. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,807,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,177,768. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 16,374,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,136,700. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

