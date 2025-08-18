U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.