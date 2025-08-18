MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on September 3rd

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,916. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.