Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $595,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $399.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.31. The firm has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.