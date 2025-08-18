Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Glj Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Glj Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. 12,892,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,106,682. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,866 shares of company stock worth $553,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sunrun by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 381,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

