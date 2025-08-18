Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Cullinan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

