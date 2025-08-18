Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.75% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,074,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

NYSE LHX opened at $270.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

