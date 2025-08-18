GSG Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

GSG Advisors LLC lessened its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $242.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

