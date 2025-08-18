Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $177.09 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.